AMSTERDAM, July 27 Dutch engineering consultancy
Arcadis saw a sharp fall in core earnings in the
second quarter, missing consensus, as delayed investments in the
run-up to Britain's European Union membership referendum and
Brazil's recession hit revenue.
The company's operating earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) fell 12 percent to 46.2 million euros
($50.8 million) in the second quarter, compared with the 53.3
million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters, off gross
revenue of 832 million euros.
"In Buildings, revenues decreased due to a slowdown in
London, caused by Brexit-related delays in business investment
decisions," Arcadis said in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain contributed 16 percent of its revenue last year.
Arcadis said it expected continued tough conditions in the
second half, with economic uncertainty following Britain's
"leave" vote, slowing emerging markets and restructuring costs
in North America presenting challenges.
