* Firm cites difference of opinion on future
* Q3 EBITA down 34 pct
* Revenue down 7 pct to 797 mln euros
* CFO to temporarily replace CEO
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 The chief executive of Arcadis
stepped down on Thursday over what the board called a
difference of opinion about the Dutch engineering firm's future
following a sharp fall in earnings.
Neil McArthur, one year into a second four-year term, will
be temporarily replaced by Chief Financial Officer Renier Vree,
the company said in a trading update.
"Neil and the supervisory board have agreed that it is the
right time for a new leader to take Arcadis forward," it said in
a statement. The mutual decision resulted from "a difference of
opinion on Arcadis' path moving forward".
The search for a candidate to fill the top post will begin
immediately "internally and externally", it added.
McArthur will leave immediately with a year's salary of
630,000 euros ($687,600). No details were provided about the
disagreement with the supervisory board.
Arcadis shares plunged more than 11 percent in early
Amsterdam trading, taking losses this year to about 36 percent.
The company reported a 34 percent fall in third-quarter
operating income before interest, taxation and depreciation
(EBITA) to 43.3 million euros. Analysts had expected a fall of
30 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue fell 7 percent to 797 million euros, also below
expectations.
Arcadis said the quarter was hurt by weakness in emerging
markets, declining revenue in North America, which makes up a
third of the group total, and a slowdown in Brazil, Singapore
and Hong Kong.
It also blamed a sharp fall in sterling and the impact of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union what has been "felt
in UK business price pressure." About 17 percent of Arcadis'
revenue comes from Britain.
Arcadis said it "expects similar business conditions in the
fourth quarter as experienced in the previous quarters of 2016."
It said it had cut 800 full-time jobs by the end of the
third quarter, reducing labour costs by approximately 3 percent,
and had "accelerated initiatives to improve financial
performance".
It reported an end-September project backlog of 2.2 billion
euros, down 3 percent from December 2015, reflecting
cancellations in Brazil, Qatar and China.
The overall backlog in emerging markets declined 17 percent
but rose by 11 percent in Britain and 6 percent in continental
Europe and North America.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
