METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 Arcadis Nv
* Arcadis Company Hyder appointed to the UK highways agency's biggest framework
Arcadis Company Hyder appointed to the UK highways agency's biggest framework. For Hyder, contract has potential value of up to £12 million per year for duration of framework
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.