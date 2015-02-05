STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Fourth-quarter sales and profits doubled at industrial 3D printer maker Arcam, the Swedish firm said on Thursday.

Arcam, which competes with the likes of Germany's SLM Solutions and privately held EOS, said sales rose to 137 million Swedish crowns ($16.54 million) in the quarter, up 105 percent on the year-ago quarter.

Arcam's operating profit almost doubled to 13.2 million crowns from 6.9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 8.2842 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)