DUBAI May 1 A unit of Bahrain investment house
Arcapita has filed for bankruptcy protection in the
United States, the company said in a statement.
Falcon Gas Storage Company, a non-operating subsidiary of
Arcapita, also intends to file a motion for joint administration
with its parent company for the ongoing Chapter 11
restructuring, it said in the statement late on Monday.
In March, Arcapita became the first Gulf entity to file for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U. S. after it was
threatened with legal action if it did not repay a hedge fund in
full.
Falcon's filing is to address liabilities of its 2010 sale
of NorTex Gas Storage Company.
"As we have said from the very beginning, our goal in this
process is to restructure our balance sheet and reorganise our
business to maximize recoveries for all creditors and other
constituencies," Atif A. Abdulmalik, Arcapita's chief executive
said in the statement.
"We believe the actions we are taking with respect to Falcon
are a logical step in this process but we do not anticipate any
similar actions with our operating subsidiaries or portfolio
companies."
Arcapita's debt maturity had been regarded as one of the
most challenging liabilities facing the region in 2012, given
its poor cash position and the difficulty of selling assets to
raise cash in a global market pounded by Europe's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Rania El Gamal)