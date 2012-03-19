* Files for Chap.11 ahead of $1.1 bln March 28 maturity
* Blames non-bank creditors for failure of debt talks
* Fortelus Capital Mgt legal threats forced filing - sources
* Aims to complete restructuring as soon as possible
* Still manages $7.4 bln of assets; no immediate sale plans
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, March 19 Bahrain investment house
Arcapita became the first Gulf entity to file for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, after it
was threatened with legal action if it did not repay a hedge
fund in full, three sources told Reuters.
Fortelus Capital Management, which holds 6 percent of a $1.1
billion facility which matures on March 28 and is at the centre
of the filing, had been pressing for the past month for a timely
repayment, the sources confirmed, along with the three other
funds involved, two of them said.
"Fortelus was trying to get themselves paid out but it
completely backfired on them," said one source working on the
restructuring, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They thought their pressure could get them paid out but it
got us Chapter 11. It is a big mistake by Fortelus and they will
now be waiting years for their money."
Fortelus, a distressed debt investment fund, declined to
comment when contacted by Reuters.
Monday's filing, at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
southern district of New York, shows the increased presence of
hedge funds in Gulf restructurings and comes days after
U.S.-based Monarch Alternative Capital won a $45.5 million legal
claim against Dubai's Drydocks World.
Funds are said to hold around 18 percent of Arcapita's $1.1
billion murabaha facility, according to a London-based source. A
murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with
Islamic law.
This exposure was reflected in the presence of U.S.-based
fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management on the creditor
committee, the first time a hedge fund has fulfilled the role on
a Middle Eastern debt restructuring.
While most restructurings in the Gulf region, such as Dubai
World's $25 billion debt deal, have been bank-only affairs which
granted long extensions to maturities, hedge funds have fewer
concerns about maintaining relationships for the longer term.
"They had no interest in a consensual process or extending
the maturity of the loan and were demanding a full repayment," a
third source involved in the talks said.
The threat of legal action by hedge funds has worked before
in the region - Abu Dhabi provided cash to Nakheel, at the time
a property arm of Dubai World, to fully repay a $3.52 billion
Islamic bond to avoid default and circling creditors.
The Chapter 11 filing could end up having a negative impact
for Arcapita as banks sell off their exposure to avoid the
likely long legal process - sources estimated proceedings could
take anywhere from one to three years to complete.
"Now it has gone to Chapter 11, the banks will sell and the
hedge funds will buy and they will push for liquidation," the
London-based source said.
"It might be 18 percent now but it may go up to 50 percent
as they (the banks) will be more willing to sell."
Arcapita's debt maturity had been regarded as one of the
most challenging liabilities facing the region in 2012, given
its poor cash position and the difficulty of selling assets to
raise cash in a global market pounded by Europe's debt crisis.
The investment firm had $19.1 million in cash at the end of
September, according to the firm's last set of accounts.
The bankruptcy filing pushed up the cost of insuring
five-year Bahraini sovereign debt against default to 370 basis
points, up 12 bps from Friday's close, according to data monitor
Markit.
FUNDS CAUSED TALKS BREAKDOWN
Announcing its filing, Arcapita blamed "non-bank creditors"
for its inability to agree a three-year repayment extension.
"The actions have precluded Arcapita from reaching such a
consensual resolution before the March 28 maturity date,
jeopardizing Arcapita's ability to satisfy its fiduciary duties
to its stakeholders," Chief Executive Atif Abdulmalik said.
The filing, covering Arcapita Bank and five affiliates but
none of its operating subsidiaries or portfolio companies, will
allow for a comprehensive restructuring to take place, the firm
said, adding no immediate asset sales were planned.
A proposal is due before the Manhattan court by July 17, a
court document said. Most of its portfolio companies are based
in the U.S., according to its website, hence its Chapter 11
filing. The case is bankruptcy petition 12-11076-shl.
Bahrain's central bank, listed as Arcapita's largest overall
creditor with $255.1 million of exposure to the firm, said in a
separate statement it had supported the previous debt talks and
"desires to see an outcome which best preserves the interests of
the bank and its creditors."
The other four members of the creditor committee are
Barclays, CIMB, Standard Bank and
Royal Bank of Scotland, sources told Reuters last week.
There are 50 creditors involved in the restructuring,
according to the court document.
Arcapita's legal advisors are Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and
Linklaters, while its financial advisor is Rothschild, its
statement said.
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Clifford Chance are working with
the creditor committee, sources previously said.
Like most investment firms in the region, Arcapita was hit
by the financial crisis as it struggled to exit its investments
and its fee income from raising fresh funds in the Gulf Arab
region collapsed.