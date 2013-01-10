UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
LONDON Jan 10 Arc Capital Holdings Ltd : * Disposal of goodbaby * Arch realised a total of hk$420.8 million (approximately US$54.3 million)
since September 2012
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.