PRAGUE Dec 2 The world's top steelmaker
ArcelorMittal will lay off 10 percent of its staff in
the Czech Republic due to weaker-than-expected demand amid an
economic downturn, a union leader said on Friday.
The steel producer, which makes between 6 and 7 percent of
global steel, said in early November a summer dip in demand is
deepening into a second-half slump and customers were
increasingly cautious due to economic uncertainties.
In the Czech Republic, the company employs about 6,000
people including subsidiaries and trade union member Roman
Bacica, who sits on the Czech ArcelorMittal unit's supervisory
board confirmed a local agency report that roughly 10 percent of
the workers will be let go.
"Demand is not as expected, there are some units in western
Europe already idle," he told Reuters. He added workers can
apply for a voluntary leave including severance pay by Jan. 20.
next year. The plan is for them to leave by the end of the first
quarter, he said.
ArcelorMittal in September launched a plan to focus
production at its lowest cost steel plants aimed at boosting
earnings.
It intends to close steel facilities in Liege, Belgium, and
has temporarily idled blast furnaces in France, Germany and
Poland as well as arc furnaces in Luxembourg and Spain.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Jana Mlcochova)