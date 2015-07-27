World food prices fall 1.8 pct in April - UN FAO
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent in April from the month before as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkish white goods maker Arcelik said on Monday its net profit doubled to 326.3 million lira ($118 million) in the second quarter, beating a Reuters forecast of 165 million lira.
($1 = 2.7716 liras) (Writing by Nick Tattersall)
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent in April from the month before as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
* Says co has conducted a series of raids on manufacturers and traders of spurious parts in past few months