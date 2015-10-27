German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik posted a 36 percent increase in third quarter net profit to 212.4 million lira ($73.5 million), it said in a statement.
The company, which issued the release after the close of trade on Monday, also said it would stick to its full-year forecast. ($1 = 2.8884 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.