ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik posted a 44 percent increase in 2015 net profit to 891.1 million lira ($301 million) while sales rose 13 percent to 14.2 billion lira, it said late on Tuesday.

It said in a statement it targeted turnover growth of more than 10 percent this year in lira terms and an EBITDA margin of around 11 percent. ($1 = 2.9574 liras)