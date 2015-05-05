(Adds CEO comments, unveiling of Newcastle blast furnace)

NEWCASTLE, South Africa May 5 ArcelorMittal's South African unit will cut second-quarter production by 6 percent at its Newcastle plant due to slack demand from its domestic market, it said on Tuesday.

"Production to be reduced by a further 6 percent (year on year) to 4,300 tons per day to reduce the steel stock on hand," the firm said in a presentation delivered at the plant in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

The plant is ArcelorMittal's third-largest in South Africa by output.

The unit of the world's top steelmaker said earlier this year that while it saw international prices staying depressed, it planned to produce at full capacity and reduce costs.

CEO Paul O'Flaherty said on Tuesday South Africa was "under heavy attack" from cheap imports and the slow domestic market could only recover if the government implemented its infrastructure plans.

President Jacob Zuma's government announced plans three years ago to invest $95 billion in roads, ports and railways before 2015, but many initiatives have stalled.

O'Flaherty was speaking at the unveiling of a $169 million upgrade to the Newcastle blast furnace that turns iron ore and coal products into liquid steel, used to make mattress springs and corrugated iron. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark Potter)