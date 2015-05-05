(Adds CEO comments, unveiling of Newcastle blast furnace)
NEWCASTLE, South Africa May 5 ArcelorMittal's
South African unit will cut second-quarter production
by 6 percent at its Newcastle plant due to slack demand from its
domestic market, it said on Tuesday.
"Production to be reduced by a further 6 percent (year on
year) to 4,300 tons per day to reduce the steel stock on hand,"
the firm said in a presentation delivered at the plant in South
Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.
The plant is ArcelorMittal's third-largest in
South Africa by output.
The unit of the world's top steelmaker said earlier this
year that while it saw international prices staying depressed,
it planned to produce at full capacity and reduce costs.
CEO Paul O'Flaherty said on Tuesday South Africa was "under
heavy attack" from cheap imports and the slow domestic market
could only recover if the government implemented its
infrastructure plans.
President Jacob Zuma's government announced plans three
years ago to invest $95 billion in roads, ports and railways
before 2015, but many initiatives have stalled.
O'Flaherty was speaking at the unveiling of a $169 million
upgrade to the Newcastle blast furnace that turns iron ore and
coal products into liquid steel, used to make mattress springs
and corrugated iron.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark Potter)