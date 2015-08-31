JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 ArcelorMittal South Africa
is planning to shut two mills and is reviewing
operations at its largest plant, it said on Monday, as the
money-losing unit of the world's biggest steelmaker struggles
with weak demand and lower prices.
South Africa last week raised the import tariff on steel to
10 percent, the maximum level allowed by the World Trade
Organisation, to be in line with its steel making peers
.
ArcelorMittal said in a statement that trading conditions
have continued to worsen since it started reviewing its long
steel business in July, adding that the higher import duty will
only bring relief over the medium to long term.
ArcelorMittal said it had started discussions with unions
about the closure of two mills, cutting as many as 400 jobs, at
its plant in Vereeniging, about 60 km south of Johannesburg.
Operations at the company's largest plant, in the nearby
town of Vanderbijlpark, continues to be unprofitable and will be
reviewed before the end of October, the firm said.
"The company will first consider implementing alternatives
before retrenchments are implemented, as a last resort," it
said.
ArcelorMittal has also launched applications with South
Africa's state-run international trade commission to impose
anti-dumping duties on cheap Chinese steel.
