JOHANNESBURG, July 25 ArcelorMittal South Africa
is in talks with Vale and Rio Tinto to
procure coking coal from Mozambique, a senior executive for the
steel maker said on Wednesday.
"We are taking between 300,000 and 400,000 tonnes from Vale
this year," William Nel, ArcelorMittal South Africa's
procurement and logistics general manager, told reporters at a
presentation.
"For Rio Tinto we are testing the samples, if the trials are
effective we will probably look at taking something from them
next year. Expectation is about 500,000 tonnes from Mozambique
next year," he said.
Coking coal is a steel-making ingredient.