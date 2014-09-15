BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1
* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit
Sept 15 Arcelormittal Sa :
* ArcelorMittal and Gerdau agree to sell Gallatin Steel for $770 mln
* Closing of transaction is not subject to any financing conditions and is expected to be realized by end of 2014
* Completion of sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of Hart Scott Rodino antitrust improvements act waiting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit
* Says AmeriGas Propane Inc declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: