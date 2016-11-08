* Q2 core profit $1.90 bln vs Reuters poll $1.97 bln
* Sees lower steel prices in U.S., coal hitting spreads in
Q4
(Adds CFO comments, share reaction)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 ArcelorMittal warned
of slower earnings this quarter citing higher coal prices and
lower U.S. steel prices after the world's largest steel producer
missed core third-quarter profit expectations on Tuesday.
ArcelorMittal shares, which have risen by about a quarter
since September, were down some 4 percent in early trade.
"We're all surprised by the rapid and unexpected rise of
coking coal," Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a
conference call.
Mittal said coal prices have risen due to some U.S. mines
stopping operations and a cap on production imposed by the
Chinese government as part of a shift to clean power.
Prices for Australian premium hard coking coal
.PHCC-AUS=SI have surged to $250 per tonne from around $75 in
February.
Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter rose 40 percent to
$1.90 billion but missed the $1.97 billion expected by 11
analysts polled by Reuters.
Mittal has forecast a fall in core profit this year to above
$4.5 billion from $5.2 billion in 2015.
ArcelorMittal increased its forecast for working capital to
$1 billion from $500 million previously, adding it still
expected to have positive cash flow for the year.
It said average prices for steel rose 7.4 percent in the
third quarter, mainly driven by better prices in North America,
Brazil and Europe.
ArcelorMittal also slightly improved its market outlook for
China, where it now expects some growth in steel consumption.
Chinese prices for reinforcing bars used in construction
rose this month to their highest level since September
2014 amid tightening supply.
Overcapacity in the Chinese steel sector has led to a surge
in exports which steelmakers in Europe and the United States
have sought to counteract by lobbying for anti-dumping duties.
Last week, China's Baosteel Group said it would cut steel
production capacity by 11 million tonnes over 2016 and 2017,
more than it had previously indicated.
Despite these announcements, Mittal said Chinese exports had
so far not decreased and said China was not doing enough to
lower exports.
"There is some progress but not enough. China imposed
production limitations on the coal industry. They have the tools
but are not acting as aggressively in the steel business," CFO
Mittal said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Jason Neely)