Workers listen to French President's speech during a visit at ArcelorMittal steel factory in Florange, Eastern France, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Steelmaker ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) said it will sell a majority stake in its Algerian operations to the Algerian state as part of a $763 million investment agreement.

Algerian state-controlled entity Sider will own 51 percent of ArcelorMittal's Annaba and Tebessa units, with Arcelor owning the rest, according to a statement from Arcelor on Sunday. The sale price of the stake was not disclosed. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Louise Ireland)