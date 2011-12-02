BRUSSELS Dec 2 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal
secured EU clearance on Friday to buy seaport terminal
services company ATIC Services Group of France.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
investigators concluded that ArcelorMittal "would have neither
the ability nor the incentive to prevent its steel competitors
from importing iron ore and coal to an extent that would affect
competition in the EU".
Large steel producers tend to have "their own captive
terminals in the region or use terminals outside the relevant
geographic areas", and there were alternative terminals for
smaller steel competitors currently using ATIC's facilities, the
Commission said in a statement.
The Commission said considered that terminal handling costs
made up a small proportion of overall steel production costs and
that there was spare capacity at ATIC terminals as well as at
competing operators.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)