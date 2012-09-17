BRUSSELS, Sept 17 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, said on Monday it had abandoned a
plan to invest 138 million euro ($181.4 million) in a steel
plant in Belgium, threatening it with full closure.
The steel giant said last October it would close two blast
furnaces and a foundry at the site in Liege, with unions
estimating that 500 jobs would be lost. Both blast furnaces had
already been idled.
ArcelorMittal had proposed investing to retain steel
activities at the plant and preserve 2,000 jobs.
However, it said that it had failed to agree with unions the
details of job losses surrounding the closing of 'liquid phase'
operations at the site and abandoned its investment plan.
The company said that the temporary stoppage of the liquid
phase cost more than 5 million euros per month and that
ArcelorMittal Liege had made an operating loss of 427 million
euros over the past four quarters.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Cowell)