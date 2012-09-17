* Union says ArcelorMittal is blackmailing workers
* Decision could mean closure in future-union
* Liege blast furnaces already set for permanent shutdown
(Updates with union comments)
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, said on Monday it had abandoned a
plan to invest 138 million euro ($181.4 million) in a steel
plant in Belgium, placing its future in doubt.
The steel giant said last October it would close two blast
furnaces and a foundry at the site in Liege, with unions
estimating that 500 jobs would be lost. Both blast furnaces had
already been idled.
ArcelorMittal had proposed investing to retain activities at
the plant, such as rolling steel and research and development,
and preserve 2,000 jobs, but this was conditional on an
agreement over the closure of 'liquid phase' operations.
It said on Monday that it had failed to agree with unions
the details of job losses and abandoned its investment plan.
"Over time, it could well mean closure," said Jordan
Atanasov, regional head of the CSC Metea union. "If the
investment is not realised it would be a great threat within two
to three years."
The liberal CGSLB union said ArcelorMittal was blackmailing
unions into accepting its conditions for the closure of parts of
the site.
"It is a practice from a different century," it said.
ArcelorMittal, which currently employs some 2,800 people in
Liege, said it was disappointed that a deal could not be reached
in 11 months.
The company said that the temporary stoppage of the liquid
phase cost more than 5 million euros per month and that
ArcelorMittal Liege had made an operating loss of 427 million
euros over the past four quarters.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Cowell)