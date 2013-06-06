MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.
SAO PAULO, June 6 ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker, will resume its expansion of long steel capacity in Brazil with an investment of 352 million reais ($165 million) beginning in June, the head of its Americas unit said.
The executive, Jefferson de Paula, told journalists in Sao Paulo on Thursday that the first phase of the project will expand two mills and install a new rolling mill. A second phase contingent on market demand, he said. The company had shelved Brazil expansion plans in 2011.
Overall, he said ArcelorMittal will invest $400 million in the Americas this year.
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle