* Lowers 2013 core profit guidance
* Q2 core profit $1.70 bln vs forecast $1.75 bln
(Adds CFO, analyst comments, share reaction)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Aug 1 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, cut its 2013 core profit guidance on
Thursday on weaker than forecast demand in Europe and the United
States and lower raw material prices.
The firm, which makes around 6-7 percent of the world's
steel, said it now expected steel consumption in the United
States to remain flat or rise by 1 percent at most in 2013 while
the European market would shrink by between 1.5 and 2.5 percent.
Previously, it had seen U.S. growth between 2 and 3 percent
and European consumption falling between 0.5 and 1.5 percent.
It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013 would be more than $6.5 billion,
versus a previous forecast to beat the $7.1 billion reported in
2012.
Overall, the group sees steel shipments rising between 1 and
2 percent in 2013, driven by a 3 percent rise of global steel
consumption. The company believes Europe will be the only region
where demand will fall.
The $500-billion-a-year steel industry, a gauge of the
global economy, has suffered from a drop in demand from
austerity-hit Europe and worries about the prospects of Chinese
economic growth.
Shares of ArcelorMittal traded little changed on Thursday
morning, having fallen by about a quarter since the start of
2013.
"The market consensus was already at $6.6 billion so their
guidance was brought down to where the street already is," a
London-based analyst said.
Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call
that, in the first half, U.S. steel consumption was down 5.6
percent from the same period last year, with the EU down 5.7
percent and Brazil only growing by 0.3 percent.
"These are key markets for ArcelorMittal. China, which is a
market where we do not have a large production presence, is up
8.5 percent," he said.
ArcelorMittal, which sold around 45 percent of its steel in
Europe last year, said second-quarter EBITDA, or core profit,
fell 33.5 percent year-on-year to $1.70 billion, below the
analysts' average forecast of $1.75 billion in a Reuters poll.
The group also said capital expenditures would increase
to$3.7 billion from $3.5 expected previously because of
additional investments in Brazil.
The company, which lost its investment grade credit rating
last year, said that its net debt fell to $16.2 billion at the
end of the second quarter but that this figure would rise to
about $17 billion in the second half of 2013 because of
investment in working capital and the payment of the annual
dividend.
ArcelorMittal kept its medium-term net debt target of $15
billion but said it did not expect its investment grade rating
to return soon.
"I believe there has to be a stronger macroeconomic picture
for the global steel industry for us to achieve that," Aditya
Mittal said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ben Deighton and
David Cowell)