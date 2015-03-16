COLOGNE, Germany, March 16 Steelmaker
ArcelorMittal said it had no plans to cut capacity
further in Europe even though cheap imports are expected to
depress prices further this year.
"Absolutely not," the head of ArcelorMittal's German
operations, Frank Schulz, told Reuters on Monday when asked if
further cuts were planned in Europe. "We have done our homework.
We have adjusted our capacity."
ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, shut down
blast furnaces in Belgium and idled others in France and Germany
after the 2008 financial crisis, since when demand has not yet
fully recovered.
Production capacity may still exceed demand in Europe by up
to 30 percent, ArcelorMittal said in its 2014 annual report.
The company said 19 of its 25 European furnaces were
currently in operation, and Schulz said there were no plans to
mothball or idle any of those, except for possible repairs.
Steel demand is expected to rise by almost 2 percent in
Europe this year, as the construction and automobile sectors
begin to recover.
But a glut of exports from China, where growth is slowing,
and from Russia due to a dive in the value of the rouble, means
prices will continue to fall.
ArcelorMittal's Schulz was speaking to Reuters on the
fringes of a company event in Cologne, where it announced it
planned to invest 88 million euros ($93 million) to modernise
four German plants this year.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)