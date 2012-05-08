LUXEMBOURG May 8 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, sees global steel consumption
growing by between 4 and 4.5 percent, with a decline in steel
use in Europe and a surge in North America, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
In comments to Reuters after the company's annual
shareholder meeting, Lakshmi Mittal said he expected apparent
steel consumption to drop by 2 percent in Europe.
Asked if he was concerned about a revival of the euro zone
debt crisis after inconclusive elections in Greece, Mittal
declined to comment beyond saying: "A lot has happened in the
past week."
ArcelorMittal reports first-quarter earnings on Thursday
morning, with analysts expecting its core profit (EBITDA) to be
largely unchanged from the final quarter of 2011.
Mittal said he believed the steel market in North America
would grow by between 6 and 7 percent and demand in the rest of
the world to rise by 4 to 5 percent.
His forecasts are more bearish for Europe and bullish for
North America than the World Steel Association.
The association forecast last month that steel use would
increase by 3.6 percent following growth in 2011 of 5.6 percent.
It also said it expected world steel demand would grow by 4.5
percent in 2013.
Its forecast for Europe is for steel use to slip by 1.2
percent this year, with a modest recovery of 3.3 percent in
2013. This projection would leave EU steel demand to only 79
percent of the pre-crisis 2007 level.
For NAFTA it sees growth of 5.2 and 5.1 percent in 2012 and
2013 respectively, with U.S. demand reaching 92 percent of the
2007 level in 2013.
