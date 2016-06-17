PARIS, June 17 World number-one steelmaker
ArcelorMittal is preparing to shed about 10 percent of
its 17,200 strong workforce in France through the sale of two
subsidiaries, according to a report in Le Figaro newspaper.
The report said the two units for sale are Solustil, which
makes steel for car bodies, and WireSolutions, which makes
fencing wire and nails.
It said parts of loss-making Solustil may be acquired by
affiliated Italian groups Cellino and CLN, while a buyer for
WireSolutions may be announced on July 7, with U.S. fund Oaktree
a leading contender.
The Amsterdam-listed company, which employs 210,000 people
worldwide, could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Phil Blenkinsop; Editing by
Mathieu Rosemain)