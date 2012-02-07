* Q4 core profit $1.71 bln vs Reuters poll $1.72 bln
* Drops into unexpected net loss of $1 bln in Q4
* Sees shipments in H1 same as year ago, mining output up
* H1 EBITDA below H1 2011, but above H2 2011
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 ArcelorMittal,
the world's largest steelmaker, forecast on Tuesday an
improvement of earnings in the first half of 2012 after a weak
end to last year, with a pick up of steel demand and further
cost control.
The company, which makes around 7 percent of global steel,
said steel shipments would return to the level seen at the start
of last year and mining output would continue to grow.
Core profit (EBITDA) in the first six months would be lower
than a year earlier, but above the level in the second half of
2011.
"Looking ahead to 2012, the situation in Europe remains a
live concern," Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said in a
statement. "Despite the continued uncertainty in this market,
however, we are seeing an improvement in sentiment compared with
the fourth quarter."
In presentation slides accompanying its results, the company
said signs from North America were encouraging, with energy and
automotive sector demand strong and construction improving.
Question marks still hang over Europe, pulled down by the
euro zone debt crisis and expected to contract this year, and
China, where consumer sectors have felt the pressure of
tightening monetary policy.
Reflecting the regional split, the world's largest
steelmaker has idled five of its 25 blast furnaces in Europe,
but none in North America.
The company said its core profit in the fourth quarter fell
29 percent to $1.71 billion, roughly in line with the average
foreast in a Reuters poll.
However, it did slip into an unexpected loss -- of $1
billion -- in the quarter, due to impairment and restructuring
charges for idling European operations and a big tax hit.