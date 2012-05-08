LUXEMBOURG May 8 ArcelorMittal's
planned steel plant investments in India are likely to be
stalled for years, the company's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We continue to experience difficulties in India. My belief
is that the Indian projects may not see the light for five to 10
years," Lakshmi Mittal told the company's annual shareholder
meeting.
Asked by Reuters later to expand on this view, Mittal said
he might have overstated the situation, but said that the delay
was likely to be at least a couple of years.
The world's largest steelmaker plans to build steel plants
in the states of Jharkhand and Odisha, formerly known as Orissa,
both with large capacities of some 12 million tonnes per year,
but they have been hit by local opposition and wrangles over
land acquisition.
It has also signed an agreement with the state of Karnataka
to build a steel plant on a greenfield site with a capacity of 6
million tonnes.
Many industrial ventures in India are mired in a
bureaucratic morass that dulls the country's investment appeal
and slows growth of Asia's third largest economy.
Obstacles include tardy environmental clearances and complex
land acquisitions, as well as populist policies that often deter
development.
The overall 30 million tonnes of capacity planned in India
is a third of the 91.9 million tonnes of steel Arcelor produced
globally last year, a level more than double the output of its
nearest rival.
ArcelorMittal has also mothballed the construction of a
steel plant in Brazil, although it did continue to invest in
mining there.
"The demand did not grow... When the market situation
permits us we will restart construction of this project in
Brazil," Mittal said.
The company said the focus of its investment lay elsewhere,
in mining and specifically of iron ore, such as its C$590
million ($592.40 million) joint purchase of junior miner
Baffinland in Canada in 2011.
Asked about ArcelorMittal's energy interests, Mittal said
that the company did not intend to invest more into coal.
ArcelorMittal divested its interest in MacArthur Coal, part
of a strategy to sell non-core assets which has so far brought
in $1.6 billion, and bring down its debt.
"There may be a few more announcements in the months of May
and June as we make progress," Chief Financial Officer Aditya
Mittal said.
CFO Mittal told shareholders ArcelorMittal was committed to
retaining its investment grade rating, a topic brokers are
discussing ahead of its first-quarter results on Thursday.
The company cut its net debt by $2.4 billion during the
fourth quarter to $22.5 billion at the end of December.
"We intend to make further progress this year," he said,
adding ArcelorMittal ultimately wanted to bring its net debt to
core profit (EBITDA) ratio down to below two. It was about 2.2
for 2011.