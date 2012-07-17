* Company, union agree to backdated 10.4 percent pay rise

* Talks to resume in October

* Union says strike still possible

* Tackling labour unrest a priority for Kazakh leaders

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, July 17 ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it will return to the table in October after agreeing a temporary pay deal with its Kazakhstan plant workers to avert a threatened strike.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the company's Kazakh unit, awarded a 10.4 percent pay increase to its steelworkers backdated to Jan. 1. A local trade union representative said the deal, which fell short of workers' demands, was a temporary measure.

"Naturally, we are dissatisfied with the agreement. This is just a stopgap measure," Valentina Shepelenko, a member of the steelworkers' strike committee, told Reuters by telephone.

Labour unrest in Kazakhstan's single-industry towns is of particular concern to authorities in the former Soviet republic since a dispute by oil workers erupted into bloody clashes with police in December, in which at least 15 people were killed.

The Soviet-era steel mill in the central Kazakh city of Temirtau employs around 17,000 people and has added symbolic significance because strongman President Nursultan Nazarbayev worked in its blast furnaces for nearly a decade.

The steelworkers' trade union staged a three-hour "warning" strike in June, the first stoppage at the plant, and threatened open-ended industrial action should its demands for a 30 percent pay rise and a halt to job cuts not be met.

At the time, the union rejected an offer of a 10 percent pay rise which had been accepted by the coal miners' trade union.

On Monday, the steelworkers' union and ArcelorMittal Temirtau's management signed an agreement for a 10.4 percent pay rise. The company said its coal miners would also receive the same increase.

The rise includes a 7.4 percent inflation adjustment for last year, the company said. Those workers whose monthly wage after the rise is between 60,000 and 70,000 tenge ($400-$467) will receive an additional 5,000-10,000 tenge every month.

Monthly wages at the plant average 115,000 tenge, above the national average of about 99,000 tenge, but union leaders say that up to 70 percent of steelworkers in Temirtau receive less.

"The sides will resume discussions in October 2012 on issues relating to production, shipments, market conditions and the stabilisation of the enterprise's work," the company said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door to a market that accounted for a considerable portion of the mill's sales last year.

It has shifted some of its sales to former Soviet countries and western China in an attempt to compensate for lost volumes.

"We are glad we were able to reach agreement with the trade unions," ArcelorMittal Temirtau said. "Now we can focus on issues of competitiveness, production efficiency and energy saving."

Asked about the possibility of an open-ended strike, Shepelenko said: "We will came back to this issue in October.

"We had every right to go on an open-ended strike, but we accepted this temporary deal to defuse the social and political situation."

The company said in the statement that the agreement obliged both sides to resolve any disagreements that might arise through negotiations.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau produced 3.68 million tonnes of crude steel in 2011, up from 3.34 million tonnes in 2010. Rolled steel output rose to 3.17 million tonnes from 2.92 million tonnes. (Editing by Robin Paxton and Mike Nesbit)