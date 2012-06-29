* Warning stoppage highlights problems of one-industry towns
* Union seeks 30 pct pay hike
* Harsh market conditions hit the steel mill - company head
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, June 29 Thousands of workers at
ArcelorMittal's steel mill in Kazakhstan staged
a three-hour strike on Friday and warned of wider action to back
demands for a 30-percent pay hike.
The labour union at ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which said 3,000
staff joined the first-ever stoppage at the plant, has rejected
a company offer of a 10-percent rise and has called for a halt
in job cuts.
The strike at Temirtau, where Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev worked for a decade and where ArcelorMittal employs
one tenth of the 170,000 population, highlighted the risk for
authorities of stoppages in one-industry centres.
Months of industrial action in the oil town of Zhanaozen in
western Kazakhstan erupted into bloody clashes with police in
December, in which at least 14 people were killed in the Central
Asian nation's worst violence in decades.
Arcelor, the world's biggest steel maker, says it is facing
problems selling its Kazakh output after losing access to its
key market in Iran in the wake of western sanctions against
Tehran.
Vijay Mahadevan, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Temirtau,
reiterated a proposal to raise wages by 10 percent and said
negotiations could resume in October if the market stabilised.
"This is the first-ever organised strike at the plant,"
Vladimir Dubin, head of the steelworkers' union at ArcelorMittal
Temirtau, told Reuters by telephone.
"There were sporadic disturbances in Temirtau back in the
1950s, but this is the first such strike since then," he said.
Dubin said steel workers wanted a 30-percent increase in
wages on top of a 7.4-percent adjustment for last year and
demanded a moratorium on job cuts.
"If we don't find a compromise solution, we have a lawful
right to notify (management) that we start an open-ended
strike," he said.
Wages average 115,000 tenge ($770), above the national
average of 98,000, but up to 70 percent of steelworkers get only
between 50,000 tenge and 80,000 per month, Dubin said.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau produced 3.68 million tonnes of crude
steel last year, up from 3.34 million tonnes in 2010. Rolled
steel output increased to 3.17 million tonnes from 2.92 million
tonnes.
