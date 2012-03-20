(Corrects to electric arc furnace from blast furnace in para 1,
* More high cost steel mills will close- trader
* EU steelmakers' margins squeezed as imports grow
By Michele Sinner
LUXEMBOURG, March 20 ArcelorMittal,
the world's largest steelmaker said on Tuesday it will extend
the closure of its electric arc furnace in Schifflange,
Luxembourg, indefinitely, a measure which highlights the deep
crisis affecting the EU steel sector.
ArcelorMittal's decision, which will affect 282 employees at
the site, is due to weakness in the construction sector in
Western Europe, the company said.
"Unfortunately the construction market, for which the
products at Rodange and Schifflange are made, has not recovered
from the downturn that started at the end of 2008 and there is
still no sign of meaningful improvement," Nico Reuter,
ArcelorMittal's Europe vice-president for long carbon steel,
said in a statement on Tuesday.
This closure extension follows similar ones at other
European sites.
Other high-cost European steel plants are also likely to be
shut in the near future as low steel prices and poor demand make
them unprofitable, analysts and traders said.
"Steel prices are not too spectacular, underlying demand is
not great while costs are rising so there is still potential for
many high cost mills to be shut down in Europe," said Kaye Ayub,
steel and iron ore consultant at Meps.
Competition from lower-cost producing areas such as Turkey,
Russia and Ukraine, and Asia has also reduced steelmakers'
margins.
"This is the beginning of a number of shutdowns across
Europe; Europe can simply no longer compete with the cheaper
material being produced in other parts of the world and
consumption of standard-grade steel is also falling in Europe,"
said a source at a UK-based steel trading house.
"There is only one solution: steel mills have to shut down.
ArcelorMittal is likely to be the leader in this field as they
are so large and diversified, that they are able to shut down
one or two plants and still remain a competitive player. Small
mills will either have to change the type of steel they produce,
or eventually go bust."
At its sites at Rodange and Schifflange, considered a single
operational unit, ArcelorMittal produces long carbon steel
products such as reinforcement bars, crane rails and special
sections.
The mill in Rodange will continue to operate on two shifts,
the company said.
