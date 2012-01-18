* Employees will be offered a job at other Spanish plants

* Closure extended due to lack of expectations for recovery

* Series of closures announced since last summer

LONDON, Jan 18 ArcelorMittal will prolong the closure of its long carbon steel production plant in Madrid for an indefinite period due to continued weakness in demand and will move the affected employees to other plants in Spain, the company said.

More than 290 employees were affected by the announcement of a temporary closure of the Madrid plant last October, which the steelmaker said at the time was due to weakness in the Spanish construction market.

"Due to continuing weakness in the Spanish construction market and to the lack of expectations of a recovery in the short term, ArcelorMittal Spain is considering an extension, for an undefined period of time, of the closure of the electric arc furnace and sections production at its Villares plant, Madrid, specialised in large dimension beams," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Other activities such as logistics services for raw materials supply for other Spanish plants and processing and distribution of steel products will continue to take place at the (Madrid) plant."

Since last summer, when the economic picture started to weaken, the world's largest steelmaker has announced a series of temporary plant closures in Europe.

In October, it also announced the permanent end of liquid steel production at its site in Liege, Belgium.

"We are ready to offer a job within the group in Spain to all the affected employees," said Gonzalo Urquijo, a board member and president of ArcelorMittal Spain.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)