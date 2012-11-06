(Adds detail, background)
* Cuts debt to Ba1 from Baa3
* Says outlook remains negative, steel markets challenging
* Says ArcelorMittal debt reduction efforts "modest"
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 Ratings agency Moody's cut
ArcelorMittal's long-term debt to junk status, saying
the steelmaker's debt-cutting efforts had been modest and its
market would likely get worse before it got better.
Moody's downgraded the world's largest steelmaker's senior
unsecured notes to Baa3 from Ba1 on Tuesday and maintained a
negative outlook.
It joined Standard & Poor's in rating ArcelorMittal one
notch below investment grade, the former taking its action in
August, shortly after second-quarter results.
At that time, Moody's cut its outlook on ArcelorMittal to
negative, saying the company needed to lower net debt $5 billion
by early 2013 to avoid a downgrade.
Moody's said on Tuesday ArcelorMittal's third-quarter
results, published last week, were the worst since the second
quarter of 2009.
Challenging conditions would continue for several quarters
and the amount of debt reduction required to hold the previous
Baa3 rating was either unattainable or, if attempted through
asset disposals, would materially impact earnings, Moody's said.
It said ArcelorMittal might breach credit facility covenants
in June 2013 unless it repaid a considerable amount of debt or
secured amendments with lenders.
ArcelorMittal has said losing investment grade status
completely would cost about $100 million in interest charges and
that such status was important but not "imperative".
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Dan Lalor)