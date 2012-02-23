* ArcelorMittal focuses on mining as return on in investment
is higher
* Freezes steel growth capex as economic climate
challenging
By Silvia Antonioli and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Feb 23 ArcelorMittal,
the world's largest steelmaker, is unlikely to restart capacity
at its European plants this year as the steel demand outlook
remains weak due to persistent economic uncertainty in the
region, an executive said on Thursday.
It has idled, permanently or temporarily, some of its
European plants in the last few months and a capacity restart
seems unlikely in the near
term.
"I don't think this year Europe is going to be much
stronger...Hopefully we won't have to take (capacity) down much
lower," said ArcelorMittal head of strategy Bill Scotting, on
the sidelines of a CRU steel conference.
"Europe is clearly going into, if it is not already in, a
recession... Hopefully some of the actions from the governments
can get a bit of confidence back in the system but you still got
the uncertainty so you just have to keep monitoring the
situation."
Steel production in the EU fell 5.6 percent in January 2012
from the same month last year due to weaker demand from the
industrial sector, clouded by a fragile economic outlook.
ArcelorMittal produced about 40-45 percent of its global
steel output in Europe last year. Over time this percentage will
likely shrink, as demand weakens in the old continent while more
opportunities arise in developing areas such as Brazil, Scotting
said.
Steel demand in Europe dropped by 1.3 percent in 2011 and
forecasts for real steel consumption in Europe in 2012 indicate
a 2 percent decrease, according to the Luxemburg-based
steelmaker.
"The economic and industrial recovery will be slow while
prospects of a return to the 2008 situation are more remote than
originally anticipated," the company said in statement on
Thursday.
Given the challenging market conditions, the producer has
decided to freeze steel growth capex while planning to invest
more in the mining sector.
It is targeting iron ore production of 100 million tonnes by
2015, developing the assets it already owns while keeping its
eyes open for new opportunities.
"The mining business today is generating good returns; we
can make good returns on that capital so that's the focus
today," Scotting said.
The company is aiming to almost double the amount of
marketable iron ore it mines by 2014.
(Editing by William Hardy)