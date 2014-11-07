BRUSSELS Nov 7 Steel consumption in Brazil should
return to growth in Brazil after a sharp fall this year, the
Chief Financial Officer of ArcelorMittal said on Friday.
The world's largest steelmaker has estimated that apparent
steel consumption, which includes changes in inventories, would
fall by between 4.5 and 5 percent this year in Brazil, one of
its major markets which fell into recession into the first half
of this year.
"In terms of Brazil, which is also very important part of
ArcelorMittal, we feel the worse is behind us in terms of
apparent steel consumption and next year we should have positive
apparent steel consumption," CFO Aditya Mittal told a conference
call.
"I'm not suggesting there will be a V-shaped recovery in
Brazil, but the significant decline that we have of 4.5 to 5
percent in 2014 will clearly not be repeating itself in 2015."