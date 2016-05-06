* Keeps 2016 global steel demand view of flat to up 0.5 pct
* Nudges up forecast for China, cuts forecast for Brazil
* Shares down 3 pct, but still up 50 pct this year
(Adds share reaction, CFO comments)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, May 6 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, said on Friday it was slightly more
positive about the steel market, helped by a modest improvement
in prospects for China, though it kept its forecast for 2016
earnings unchanged.
Steelmakers worldwide have been battered by a plunge in
prices due to overcapacity and a slowdown in economic growth in
China, the world's largest consumer and producer of steel.
ArcelorMittal said it still expected global apparent steel
consumption, which includes changes to inventories, to be flat
to up 0.5 percent this year compared to last.
But for China, it nudged up its forecast to between flat and
down 1 percent from a previous drop of 0.5 to 1.5 percent.
Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said the very tough operating
conditions of the second half of 2015 had continued into the
first quarter.
"Since that time we have seen a recovery in spreads in our
core markets to more sustainable levels, which is expected to
result in improved results in the coming quarters," he said,
referring to the difference between iron ore and steel prices.
He added, though, that the market needed to be cautious
given the threat of cheap imports flooding in from China.
Finance chief Aditya Mittal told a conference call that in
January and February Chinese steel exports were up 8 percent.
ArcelorMittal repeated its 2016 guidance for core profit of
above $4.5 billion. The group said an improved steel market
would mean it needed more working capital, but it would still
have a positive cash flow at the end of the year.
Its shares were down 3.1 percent in early trade as analysts
said the group's unchanged guidance appeared conservative. The
stock is up more than 50 percent this year.
"We believe the fact that the company is unwilling to raise
the bottom of its guidance range implies either a lack of
confidence ... or that cost savings are not coming through as
quickly as we had envisaged," JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note
to clients. They have an "underweight" rating on the stock.
ArcelorMittal joined the ranks of international companies
sounding more downbeat about the Brazilian economy, expecting
steel demand there to decline by as much as 12 percent, from an
expected fall of 6-7 percent previously.
For the group as a whole, core profit (EBITDA) fell by about
a third in the first quarter to $927 million, just above the
$919 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
