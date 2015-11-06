BRUSSELS Nov 6 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, on Friday cut its 2015 profit outlook, saying steel prices had fallen because of cheap Chinese exports.

The group said it now expected 2015 core profit (EBITDA) to be between $5.2 and $5.4 billion, down from a previous guidance of between $6 and $7 billion.

While analysts polled by Reuters had already disregarded the company's previous guidance, the new outlook is below current expectations of $5.5 billion.

The group's core profit (EBITDA) fell 3.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter to $1.35 billion, broadly in line with the $1.36 billion expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)