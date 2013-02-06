BRIEF-ATA reports Q4 loss per share of $0.17
* ATA reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
BRUSSELS Feb 6 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said it expected improvement this year after a wretched 2012 in which a slump of demand in Europe pushed it into a loss.
The Luxembourg-based company said on Wednesday it expected steel shipments overall to be between 2 and 3 percent higher in 2013 than last year and margins per tonne to improve marginally over the course of the year due to a cost saving plan.
* Blucora inc - new additions, which are effective as of june 1, 2017, fill two vacancies on board