PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM Jan 30 ArcelorMittal SA : * ArcelorMittal announces receipt of US antitrustclearance for Thyssenkrupp Steel USA acquisition * Termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the acquisition * Acquisition is expected to close later in the first quarter of 2014 o r in the second quarter of 2014
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock