BRUSSELS Nov 6 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast global steel consumption would be lower this year than last, cutting its outlook due to a worse view of the U.S., Brazilian and Chinese markets.

The company said it now expected apparent steel consumption, which includes the impact of stocking and destocking, to be between 1.5 and 2 percent lower this year than in 2014. It had previously forecast the market would be flat overall. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)