JOHANNESBURG, July 12 Africa's largest steel
maker, ArcelorMittal South Africa, has asked the
government to impose a 10 percent import duty on steel and in
return it may offer shares to black empowerment partners, a
newspaper reported on Sunday.
Shares in the unit of the world's largest producer of steel
are trading around their lowest levels in more than a decade and
the company has said South Africa's high labour costs, poor rail
infrastructure and slowing economy have forced it to consider
cutting back operations and jobs.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that steel baron Lakshmi
Mittal was in South Africa in June, where he briefed President
Jacob Zuma's government on the challenges in the steel industry
and asked for intervention to counter cheap Chinese imports.
"Rome is burning, every single day the industry loses
millions and it is really, really concerning," Paul O'Flaherty,
the CEO of ArcelorMittal South Africa told the newspaper.
He said the local economy "is dead, there is just no
infrastructure spend".
According to Thomson Reuters data, shares in the company
have dropped over 60 percent in the last 12-months and 54.8
percent so far this year.
ArcelorMittal South Africa has not made a profit in the past
five years and in exchange for protection from steel imports,
the newspaper reported that Mittal would be prepared to offer
shares to black South African consortiums.
"We are at a stage where the major shareholder understands
that we need an ownership deal and we are putting plans in place
to do one. However you need an industry that you can invest in,"
O'Flaherty said.
ArcelorMittal is expected to decide by the end of July on
the future of its Vandebijlpark operations, outside
Johannesburg, its biggest loss-maker, which employs 4,500
workers.
The company and government spokesmen could not be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Tendai Dube; Editing by
Mark Potter)