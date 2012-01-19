* Restart unlikely in the first few months of 2012

LONDON Jan 19 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, will extend the closure of it Sestao plant in Spain as it does not expect southern European steel demand to improve in the near future, it said on Thursday.

The company had announced last October that it would halt steel production at the Sestao plant in November and December.

"ArcelorMittal Sestao will restart operation as soon as market conditions turn around," a spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

"So far the economic forecast in the South of Europe and its impact on flat steel consumption does not show a possibility to restart in the first months of 2012."

The Sestao plant includes two electric arc furnaces and seven rolling mills. It has an annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of hot rolled steel coils and 600,000 tonnes of pickled coils.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker has announced a series of temporary plant closures in Europe since mid-2011.

In October, it also announced the permanent end of liquid steel production at its site in Liege, Belgium, and on Wednesday it said it would prolong the closure of its long carbon steel production plant in Madrid for an indefinite period.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)