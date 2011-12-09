JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 ArcelorMittal South Africa and Sishen Iron Ore Company, a unit of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd, said on Friday it was not possible for arbitration to proceed over their mining rights dispute until High Court proceedings on the matter are finalised.

ArcelorMittal contends that Sishen was awarded a 100 percent mining right while the latter says it was only awarded a 78.6 percent mining right.

A South African judge is scheduled to hand down a decision on the dispute next week. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)