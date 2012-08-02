* Long-term debt cut to BB+ from BBB-
* Outlook negative
* Shares close down 8.8 percent
Aug 2 Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut
ArcelorMittal's long-term debt to junk status on
Thursday and said uncertainty about the debt reduction plans of
the world's largest steelmaker and a weak sector outlook meant
it could cut further.
S&P said it downgraded the Luxembourg-based company because
it felt the steel industry was continuing to weaken.
ArcelorMittal's second-quarter results were below its
expectations.
The company reported second-quarter core profit (EBITDA)
last week broadly in line with market expectations, when a
one-off gain was removed. It forecast steel earnings would be
lower in the second half than the first, but with rising income
from mining.
Europe was stalling a steel industry pick-up, it added.
The global steel industry, often seen as a gauge for the
world's economy, is suffering from falling demand in Europe, due
to the euro zone debt crisis, and a slowdown in China.
S&P expected ArcelorMittal's adjusted ratio of funds from
operations to debt to drop below 20 percent in 2012 and be
around 20 percent in 2013. It previously forecast 25 percent for
next year.
It said this new forecast came despite ArcelorMittal's
disposal of non-core assets and other measures to enhance its
credit.
ArcelorMittal shares closed down 8.8 percent on Thursday,
making them the third worst performers in the FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading European stocks.
When reporting second-quarter earnings last week,
ArcelorMittal's chief financial officer told an investor
conference call that it was a strategic priority for the company
to retain its investment grade rating.
He also said the cost of a one notch downgrade was $100
million of higher interest expense, adding this extra cost was
"not significant."
S&P said it could revise its outlook to stable over the next
six months if ArcelorMittal achieved its planned debt reduction.
It could also raise its rating back to BBB-, again in the
next 18 months, although this was not anticipated, if adjusted
debt declined to $30 billion or below from $37.6 billion at the
end of 2011 and there were signs of an industry improvement.