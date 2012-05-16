* General steel demand in Spain still low

* Sestao plant will focus on higher-end products

LONDON May 16 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, will stop blast furnace B at its Gijon plant in Spain for relining in July and will restart its Sestao plant in June, the steelmaker said.

"These two measures together mean that production capacity will remain static in line with prevailing low levels of general demand for steel in the region," a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.

A slide in output across the euro zone was compounded on Wednesday by grim outlooks for the rest of the year from Germany's two biggest steelmakers, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter.

ThyssenKrupp forecast a slump in operating earnings this year and Salzgitter reiterated it would be difficult to match last year's earnings figure as there were no signs of a substantial recovery in European demand for steel.

The ArcelorMittal plant in Sestao, north of Spain, has been idled since November 2011, due to poor demand in the region.

It will restart production at 0.8 million tonnes per year, the company said.

"There has recently been a low level recovery in demand for certain niche products from this plant so some customers will welcome this move," the spokesperson said.

ArcelorMittal said that the programmed 40-45 day halt at the Gijon plant will not affect workers, most of which will take their annual leaves in August and will then work at the blast furnace A upon their return.

Blast furnace B at the Gijon plant has yearly capacity of 2.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mike Nesbit)