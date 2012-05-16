* General steel demand in Spain still low
* Sestao plant will focus on higher-end products
LONDON May 16 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, will stop blast furnace B at its
Gijon plant in Spain for relining in July and will restart its
Sestao plant in June, the steelmaker said.
"These two measures together mean that production capacity
will remain static in line with prevailing low levels of general
demand for steel in the region," a spokesman for the company
said in an emailed statement.
A slide in output across the euro zone was compounded on
Wednesday by grim outlooks for the rest of the year from
Germany's two biggest steelmakers, ThyssenKrupp and
Salzgitter.
ThyssenKrupp forecast a slump in operating earnings this
year and Salzgitter reiterated it would be difficult to match
last year's earnings figure as there were no signs of a
substantial recovery in European demand for steel.
The ArcelorMittal plant in Sestao, north of Spain, has been
idled since November 2011, due to poor demand in the region.
It will restart production at 0.8 million tonnes per year,
the company said.
"There has recently been a low level recovery in demand for
certain niche products from this plant so some customers will
welcome this move," the spokesperson said.
ArcelorMittal said that the programmed 40-45 day halt at the
Gijon plant will not affect workers, most of which will take
their annual leaves in August and will then work at the blast
furnace A upon their return.
Blast furnace B at the Gijon plant has yearly capacity of
2.2 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mike Nesbit)