LONDON ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steel producer, is co-operating with authorities on an ongoing cartel investigation on steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany, a spokesman for the producer said on Thursday.

Germany's Federal Cartel Office searched the offices of steel producer ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) Steel Europe unit in Duisburg on Thursday, with regards to alleged anticompetitive agreements between market participants relating to specific steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany.

ArcelorMittal refused to comment on whether any of its offices had been raided too.

"We have no comment at this point other than that we are co-operating with the relevant authorities," an ArcelorMittal spokesman said.

(Editing by David Gregorio)