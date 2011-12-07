LONDON Dec 7 Thousands of workers are staging strikes and demonstrations on Wednesday at European plants of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, in protest against job insecurity, the European Metalworkers' Federation (EMF) said.

The EMF said the pan-European protests and stoppages have been called to show the "depth of the workers' feeling of insecurity about their future".

It said workers want management to adopt an alternative business strategy to safeguard workers and invest in their future.

In a statement on its website it said a 24-hour strike would take place at the company's headquarters in Luxembourg and in Belgium at sites in the south of the country. Rallies will also take place at other sites with a "massive" demonstration in Liège, it added.

The EMF said strikes ranging from two hours per shift to a 24-hour walkout would take place at plants across France.

Stoppages are also expected to take place in Italy, Spain and at some sites in Germany, while rallies are planned in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Poland.

The union said it would give an update on the walkouts and impact on production at a news conference in London later on Wednesday.

ArcelorMittal could not immediately reached for comment on the likely impact.

The steel producer, which makes between 6 and 7 percent of global steel and has been laying off staff at some plants, said in early November a summer dip in demand is deepening into a second-half slump and customers were increasingly cautious due to economic uncertainties. (Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Will Waterman)