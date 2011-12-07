LONDON Dec 7 Thousands of workers are
staging strikes and demonstrations on Wednesday at European
plants of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, in protest against job insecurity, the European
Metalworkers' Federation (EMF) said.
The EMF said the pan-European protests and stoppages have
been called to show the "depth of the workers' feeling of
insecurity about their future".
It said workers want management to adopt an alternative
business strategy to safeguard workers and invest in their
future.
In a statement on its website it said a 24-hour strike would
take place at the company's headquarters in Luxembourg and in
Belgium at sites in the south of the country. Rallies will also
take place at other sites with a "massive" demonstration in
Liège, it added.
The EMF said strikes ranging from two hours per shift to a
24-hour walkout would take place at plants across France.
Stoppages are also expected to take place in Italy, Spain
and at some sites in Germany, while rallies are planned in the
Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Poland.
The union said it would give an update on the walkouts and
impact on production at a news conference in London later on
Wednesday.
ArcelorMittal could not immediately reached for comment on
the likely impact.
The steel producer, which makes between 6 and 7 percent of
global steel and has been laying off staff at some plants, said
in early November a summer dip in demand is deepening into a
second-half slump and customers were increasingly cautious due
to economic uncertainties.
(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Will Waterman)