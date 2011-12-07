* Unions protest steel mill closures in Europe
* 24-hour strikes announced in Luxembourg and at Florange
plant in France
* Unions: 40,000 demonstrators protest plant closures in
Liege, Belgium
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 7 Thousands of
workers were staging strikes and demonstrations on Wednesday at
European plants of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, in what unions said was a protest against job
insecurity.
The European Metalworkers Federation (EMF) said strikes
ranging from two hours per shift to a 24-hour walkout would take
place at plants in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, with
stoppages also expected in Italy, Spain and at some sites in
Germany.
ArcelorMittal said 24-hour production halts were limited to
plants in Luxembourg, Belgium and one in France but had no major
impact on output, as furnaces at most of the sites
affected had already been partially idled.
"(The furnaces at) Rodange and Schifflange are idled anyway,
Liege is idled, as you know, and so is Florange idled, the
furnaces at all these plants are idled," an ArcelorMittal
spokesman said.
Belgian unions said there were 40,000 people at the
demonstration in the Belgian town of Liege on Wednesday.
"There are not just steelworkers here today, there are also
workers from other sectors, both industry and services, who are
on strike," Eric de Deyn, spokesman for the BBTK union said.
"All shops in the city centre are closed out of solidarity
with the workers of ArcelorMittal."
The company announced in October that it would permanently
end liquid-phase steel production at its site in Liege, given
over-capacity and a slow recovery in the European market.
The group also idled blast furnaces in Florange in France
and Eisenhuettenstadt in Germany.
The EMF federation said it would hold a news conference in
London later on Wednesday on the walkouts and impact on
production.
The steel producer, which makes between 6 and 7 percent of
global steel and has been laying off staff at some plants, said
in early November that a summer dip in demand was deepening into
a second-half slump and that customers were increasingly
cautious because of economic uncertainties.