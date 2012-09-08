Sept 8 The union representing 14,000
steelworkers at 15 ArcelorMittal facilities in the
United States reached a tentative three-year contract agreement
with the world's largest steelmaker, averting a potential
strike.
The agreement was announced in separate statements by the
United Steelworkers union and the company, which has its U.S.
headquarters in Chicago, a week after the previous contract was
set to expire. The workers continued on the job as negotiations
progressed.
The union and the company did not disclose specifics of the
contract terms. But the union said it preserved wages, benefits,
seniority protections and limits on work that could be done by
outside contractors.
The union had said that the main sticking points in the
contract talks with the Luxembourg-based company were over
funding for retiree healthcare premiums and for pension
benefits.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman; editing by Mohammad Zargham)