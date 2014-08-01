BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
Aug 1 Arcelormittal SA :
* Net income of $0.1 billion in 2q 2014 as compared to a net loss of $0.8 billion in 2q 2013
* Q2 steel shipments of 21.5mt, an increase of 2.5% as compared to 2q 2013
* Q2 16.6 mt own iron ore production as compared to 15.0 mt in 2q 2013
* Previously announced 2014 guidance framework remains valid
* Now expects 2014 ebitda in excess of $7.0 billion
* Guidance assuming steel shipments increase by approximately 3% in 2014 as compared to 2013
* Guidance assumes marketable iron ore shipments increase by approximately 15% in 2014 as compared to 2013
* Guidance assumes iron ore price averages approximately $105/t (for 62% fe cfr china) during 2014
* Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $3.8-4.0 billion for 2014
* Maintains its medium term net debt target of $15 billion
* Q2 sales $20704 million
* Have increased steel demand forecasts for markets iun europe and the us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.