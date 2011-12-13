* ARCEP audit shows Iliad covered 27 pct of population

PARIS Dec 13 France's telecom regulator said on Tuesday that it had completed an audit of Iliad 's mobile network, removing the last obstacle before the broadband specialist can launch its long-awaited new mobile service.

The regulator ARCEP has certified that Iliad, which markets its offers under the brand name Free, has covered 27 percent of France's population.

Reaching that level of coverage was the last condition before Free could access a national roaming agreement signed with larger competitor France Telecom. The agreement allows Free to serve customers in zones of France where it has not yet put up its own radio antennas.

ARCEP's ruling may mean that Free moves ahead with its launch in the coming days to take advantage of the crucial holiday sales season.

Earlier Free had only said that it would launch sometime in early 2012, but in recent weeks speculation has mounted among media and investors that the launch would come sooner. In its statement, ARCEP noted that Free must launch its mobile service at the latest by January 12, 2012, according to the terms of its licence.

On Tuesday afternoon, Free's CEO Xavier Niel fuelled the rumour mill when he issued his first ever tweet: "The Rocket is on the launch pad."

The company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Niel has pledged to divide the average mobile customer's bill in half, and his competitors France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR , and Bouygues Telecom have already started cutting prices in anticipation of Free's arrival.

As a result, profit margins at the three mobile operators have already started declining this year in anticipation of Free's arrival and analysts expect the trend to continue.

Since France Telecom earns some 30 percent of its operating profit from mobile in France and Vivendi's cash flow is also driven largely by SFR, the impact of a new price-aggressive competitor could be considerable on France's telecom giants.

According to an analyst poll by Reuters, Free is expected to release a series of mobile subscriptions priced at between 10 and 27 euros per month, which represents a roughly 40 percent discount compared with existing offers from rival operators. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)